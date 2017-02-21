Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelor’ Rises as ABC Wins

ABC won the primetime ratings race Monday with a 1.9 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight ratings. The Bachelor jumped 4% to a 2.5, while Quantico rose 17% to a 0.7.

NBC and CBS tied at 1.2/4, followed by Fox at 0.9/3, The CW at 0.6/2, Univision at 0.7/2, and Telemundo at 0.6/2.

NBC aired American Ninja Warrior: All Stars for a 1.4, followed by the finale of Timeless at 0.9 (up 29%).

CBS’ Kevin Can Wait and Man With a Plan each slipped a tenth to a 1.4 and 1.3, respectively. Superior Donuts fell two tenths to a 1.2, while 2 Broke Girls and Scorpion were flat at 1.2s.

Fox’s 24: Legacy continued its downward trajectory with a 1.0 (down two tenths), as did APB with a 0.8—also down two tenths.

The CW’s Supergirl lost a tenth for a 0.7, while Jane the Virgin matched last week’s 0.4.