Primetime Ratings: 'Bachelor' Premieres Low as CBS Tops Monday

ABC's

16th edition of The Bachelor was down 17% from last January's premiere,

drawing a 2.4 rating from 8-10 p.m. in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. The debut of its new reality series, Celebrity Wife Swap,

drew the same 2.4 at 10

p.m. The network had an overall 2.4 rating/6 share to

place second.

CBS won the night

with the return of its Monday lineup, for an overall 3.7/9. How I Met Your

Mother was down 13% from its last new episode at 3.9, while 2 Broke

Girls was up a tenth to a 4.3. Two and a Half Men dropped 6% a 4.4

and Mike & Molly was down 5% to a 3.8. At 10 p.m., HawaiiFive-0 was up a tenth to a

2.9.

NBC finished third

with a 1.7/4. Who's Still Standing? was even with last Monday at 1.5, Fear

Factor was down a tenth from its last new episode to a 2.4 and Rock

Center was up 50% to a 1.2.

Fox (1.2/3) and

The CW (0.3/1) aired repeats to round out the night.