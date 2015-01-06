Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelor’ Premieres Down

ABC’s The Bachelor premiered to a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 Monday, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, down 19% from last season’s premiere. ABC averaged a 7 share and was the night’s top-rated broadcaster.

Fox’s Gotham returned from its midseason break to a 2.5, up 9% from its last original episode Nov. 24. Gotham was the night’s highest rated broadcast show. Sleepy Hollow was up one tenth of a point from its most recent new episode Dec. 1 with a 1.6. Fox finished third among the broadcasters, averaging a 2.0 rating and 6 share.

CBS averaged a 2.2/6. Comedy 2 Broke Girls was up 14% from its last new episode Dec. 15 at 2.4. Mike & Molly drew a 2.2, up 22% from last week. Scorpion gained 20% from Dec. 15 at 2.4. NCIS: Los Angeles was up 19% from Dec. 15 at 1.6.

After premiering its new season Sunday, The Celebrity Apprentice shifted into its regular Monday-night timeslot, drawing a 2.1 for the second episode of its first new season since 2013. State of Affairs followed, shedding 52% of its lead-in at 1.0—even with its last new episode Dec. 22, when its lead-in drew a 1.5. NBC averaged a 1.7/5.

The CW averaged a 0.3/1 with reruns.