Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelor’ Premiere Drives ABC

Bachelor-driven ABC seized ratings honors Monday, putting up a 1.2 score in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That beat the 0.8/3 posted by CBS and the 0.8/2 that NBC rated.

The premiere of The Bachelor did a 1.5 from 8 to 10 p.m. and was followed by a Good Doctor repeat. The Bachelor opened to a 1.8 last January.

CBS had repeated comedies before a SEAL Team rerun.

On NBC, The Wall scored a 0.8 and Better Late Than Never at 0.7 across two hours. Better Late rated a 1.1 Dec. 11.

Fox was at 0.7/2. Lucifer did a 0.7 and The Gifted a 0.7. Both were down 13% from their last original airings.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.

The CW did a 0.2/1, with a Supergirl repeat, then Valor at a flat 0.2.