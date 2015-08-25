Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Jumps to Monday Win

Bachelor in Paradise rose 20% from last week to lead all shows with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise spiked 57% to a 1.1, while The Whispers gained 20% to a 0.6. ABC tied NBC for the top spot Monday with a 1.2 rating/4 share.

A clip show of NBC’s American Ninja Warrior earned a 1.4. Running Wild with Bear Grylls dropped 29% to a series low 1.0. NBC carried preseason football coverage in Cincinnati.

Fox followed in third with a 0.9/3. So You Think You Can Dance was flat at a 0.9.

The CW reeled in a 0.5/2. Penn & Teller: Fool Us rose a tenth to a 0.6. Whose Line Is It Anyway matched last week's 0.5 and Significant Mother bumped up a tenth to a 0.3.

CBS aired repeats.