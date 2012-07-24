Primetime Ratings: 'Bachelor Pad' Premieres to Series Low

ABC premiered the third season of Bachelor Pad on Monday to a series-low 1.5 rating in the adults

18-49 demo from 8-10 p.m., which was

down 36% from last summer's debut, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. At 10 p.m., The

Glass House continued to fall, dropping two tenths from last week's low to

a 0.8. ABC finished in fourth with an overall 1.2 rating/4 share.

Fox won the night with an overall 2.6/8. Hell's Kitchen was even at 2.6 while MasterChef was up 4% to a 2.7, and was

the night's highest-rated show.

NBC came in second with a 1.7/5. American Ninja Warrior, airing its finale, drew a 2.0, up 11% from

last week.

CBS (1.3/4) and The CW (0.3/1) aired repeats to round out

the night.