Primetime Ratings: 'Bachelor Pad' Finale Scores Win for ABC

ABC's

Bachelor Pad finale powered the network to the ratings win on Monday, with an

overall 2.3 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The two-hour finale, which ran from 9-11 p.m. drew a 2.3, up 28% from both last

week and last season's finale. The penultimate episode, Bachelor Pad: The

Final Challenge drew a 2.2, serving as the finale's 8 p.m. lead-in. It

should be noted that in Boston, local coverage of the Monday Night Football

game between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins pre-empted the net's

lineup.

Fox came in second

with a 1.8/5. Hell's Kitchen fell another 8% to a 2.4.

NBC drew an

overall 1.4/4. The 2011 Miss Universe Pageant had its lowest-rated telecast

ever, down 16% from last year for a 1.6 from 9-11 p.m.

CBS aired repeats

for a 1.2/3, though the entire lineup was delayed 35 minutes due to overrun of

the Men's U.S. Open Tennis Championship final.

The CW rounded out

the night with an overall 0.5/1. The special Gaga by Gaultier scored a

0.6 and the CW Fall Preview Special had a 0.4 (Gaga by Gaultier ran 75

minutes, so part of its ratings are reflected in the fall preview special's

numbers).