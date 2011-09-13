Primetime Ratings: 'Bachelor Pad' Finale Scores Win for ABC
ABC's
Bachelor Pad finale powered the network to the ratings win on Monday, with an
overall 2.3 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
The two-hour finale, which ran from 9-11 p.m. drew a 2.3, up 28% from both last
week and last season's finale. The penultimate episode, Bachelor Pad: The
Final Challenge drew a 2.2, serving as the finale's 8 p.m. lead-in. It
should be noted that in Boston, local coverage of the Monday Night Football
game between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins pre-empted the net's
lineup.
Fox came in second
with a 1.8/5. Hell's Kitchen fell another 8% to a 2.4.
NBC drew an
overall 1.4/4. The 2011 Miss Universe Pageant had its lowest-rated telecast
ever, down 16% from last year for a 1.6 from 9-11 p.m.
CBS aired repeats
for a 1.2/3, though the entire lineup was delayed 35 minutes due to overrun of
the Men's U.S. Open Tennis Championship final.
The CW rounded out
the night with an overall 0.5/1. The special Gaga by Gaultier scored a
0.6 and the CW Fall Preview Special had a 0.4 (Gaga by Gaultier ran 75
minutes, so part of its ratings are reflected in the fall preview special's
numbers).
