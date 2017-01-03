Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelor’ Opens Strong, ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Not So Much

With a fairly robust premiere of The Bachelor, ABC won the night with a 1.8 score in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 6 share. NBC tallied a 1.3/4, CBS a 1.2/4, Fox a 0.9/3 and The CW a 0.3/1.

The Bachelor premiered to a 2.1, off a tenth from last winter’s premiere. Special Jimmy Kimmel Live: Here For the Right Reasons did a 1.1.

On NBC, the premiere of TheCelebrity Apprentice, with Arnold Schwarzenegger hosting and Donald J. Trump in the exec producer ranks, scored a 1.3. Its season debut two years ago was a 2.0. LeBron James game show The Wall rated a 1.2.

CBS’ Kevin Can Wait was a flat 1.4 while Man With a Plan grew 9% to 1.2, before 2 Broke Girls increased 8% to 1.3. The Odd Couple was a flat 1.0 while Scorpion too was level at 1.2.

Fox’s MasterChef Celebrity Showdown posted a 0.9 across prime.

CW reran the iHeartRadio Music Festival.