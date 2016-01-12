Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelor’ Leads ABC to Monday Win

ABC topped broadcasters on a repeat-heavy Monday with a 1.6 rating/5 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Bachelor dropped three-tenths from its premiere to a 1.9, while The Bachelor Live was steady at a 1.0.

CBS placed in second with a 1.4/4 with repeats, followed by NBC with a 1.1/3. Superstore dipped 17% to 1.5, while Telenovela fell 23% to a 1.0. The Biggest Loser followed with a 1.1, down 8%.

Fox and The CW both aired repeats and trailed with a 0.9/3 and 0.4/1, respectively.