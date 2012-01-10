Primetime Ratings: 'Bachelor' Hits Series Low as ABC Wins Weak Monday

On

a night where most of the networks aired repeats, ABC's lineup of

originals was enough to win Monday with an overall 2.2 rating/5 share in

the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The second

episode of The Bachelor was down 8% from last week to a 2.2, its series low. Castle returned from five weeks off up 15% to a 2.3.

NBC was the only other network to air new programming, finishing with a third-place 1.5/4. Game show Who's Still Standing? was up 7% to a 1.6, Fear Factor was down 8% to a 2.2 and Rock Center fell 27% to a 0.8.

CBS (2.1/5), Fox (1.1/3) and The CW (0.3/1) aired repeats to round out the night.