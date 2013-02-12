Primetime Ratings: 'Bachelor' Hits Season High; 'Following' Slips Again

ABC's The Bachelor seems to be finding its footing,

as the long-running reality series rose 13% from last week to a season-high 2.7

rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Coupled with Castle

improving 11% to a 2.0, ABC was able to grab second in the Monday ratings race

with an overall 2.5 rating/7 share.





Fox's The Following slid again, falling 17% to a 2.4,

while its lead-in Bones was down 8% to a 2.2. Fox took third on the

night with a 2.3/6.





CBS won the night with a 2.8/7, though its entire lineup

suffered losses. Rules of Engagement fell 10% to a 2.8 in its second

week as its lead-in How I Met Your Mother dropped 20% from last week's

season high to a 3.2. 2 Broke Girls declined 5% to a 3.5 and Mike

& Molly was off by 9% to a 2.9. At 10 p.m., Hawaii Five-0

slipped 9% to a 2.1.





NBC took fourth with a 1.8/5. Struggling rookie drama Deception

gained two tenths from last week to a 1.3, while The Biggest Loser fell

to a season-low 2.0, falling 5%.





The CW's Carrie Diaries was down a tenth from last

week's season-high to a 0.7 with its targeted 18-34. It was also down a tenth

with 18-49s to a 0.6. 90210 was even with 18-34s to a 0.4 and down a

tenth with 18-49s to a 0.3.