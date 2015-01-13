Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelor’ Hits Low

The Bachelor drew a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 Monday night, down 23% from last week, falling to a series low. Castle was down one tenth of a point at 1.4. ABC was the night’s top broadcaster, averaging a 1.6 rating and 4 share.

CBS and NBC tied for second at 1.4/4. CBS’ only original was Mike & Molly, down one tenth from last week at 2.1, the highest rated show of the night. NBC’s The Celebrity Apprentice was down 15% from last week at 1.7. State of Affairs was down 20% at 0.8.

Fox (0.7/2) and the CW (0.3/1) aired reruns.