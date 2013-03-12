Primetime Ratings: 'Bachelor' Finale Improves Over Last Year to Give ABC Monday Win

With the season finale of The Bachelor, ABC was able to secure a Monday night win with an

overall 3.5 rating/9 share in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. The Bachelor was

up 14% from last year's season finale to a 3.3 and up 18% from last week. At 10

p.m., ABC aired After the Finale Rose for

a 3.8.

Fox was a distant second with an overall 1.9/5. The network

aired only a new episode of The Following,

which was down 7% to a 2.6.

NBC's The Biggest

Loser dropped 14% to a new season-low 1.9, while Deception improved a tenth to a 1.2. The network landed in third

with a 1.7/5.

CBS, with a 1.6/4, aired a slew of repeats except for Rules of Engagement, which slipped 9% to

a new season-low 2.0.

The CW's The Carrie

Diaries was even with a 0.4 among adults 18-49, while 90210 shed a tenth to a 0.2. The network finished with an overall

0.3/1.