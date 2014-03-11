Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelor’ Finale Down Slightly From Last Spring

The season finale of ABC’s The Bachelor drew a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49 Monday night, according to Nielsen overnight ratings, finishing as the night’s top broadcast show. The finale was down 9% from last spring’s finale on March 11, 2013. The special The Bachelor: After the Final Rose drew a 3.8, even with last spring’s post-finale special. ABC was the night’s top network, averaging a 3.4 rating and a 10 share.

NBC’s new J.J. Abrams-produced drama Believe premiered to a 2.7, matching the performance of The Blacklist in the same timeslot last Monday. The new series received a lead-in from The Voice, which drew a 3.7, down 18% from last week. NBC finished second with a 3.3/10.

CBS’ How I Met Your Mother was down 18% from last week at 2.7, tying a season low. Mike & Molly also dropped 18% to a series-low 1.8. Intelligence climbed 8% from last week to 1.3. CBS and Fox tied for third, each with a 1.6/5.

Fox’s Bones grew 6% from last week to a 1.7. The Following dropped 6% to a series-low 1.5.

The CW finished with a 0.2/1. Star-Crossed fell one tenth from last week to 0.3. Beauty & the Beast also dropped one tenth from last week to a series-low 0.2. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, both shows finished at 0.2.