Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelor’ Finale Down From Last Year

ABC’s two-hour Bachelor finale was down 18% from last March with a 2.7 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Bachelor was up 4% from its last regular episode this season. The 10 p.m. special After the Final Rose fell 29% from last year to a 2.7. ABC finished in second overall on Monday with a 2.7 rating/8 share.

NBC led the night with a 2.9/9. The Voice dipped 8% to a 3.6, while The Night Shift remained steady with a 1.4.

CBS finished in third with a 1.9/6. 2 Broke Girls returned from a week off down 5% to a 2.0, while Mike & Molly slid 9% to a 2.0. Scorpion dipped 5% to a 2.0 and NCIS: LA improved 6% to a 1.7.

Fox’s The Following fell 31% from last week’s premiere to a series-low 1.1 rating, though it aired behind a repeat episode of Gotham. Fox ended with a 0.9/3.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.5/1, as both Jane the Virgin and The Originals were down 17% from their last episodes to a 0.5 rating.