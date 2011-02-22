Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelor,' ‘Castle' Rise As ABC Wins Monday

ABC edged out CBS for the win Monday night with adults18-49, earning a 3.1 rating/8 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Both of its shows posted gains, with The Bachelor rising 14% to a season-high 3.3 and Castle jumping 18% to a 2.6.

CBS was tops in total viewers and second in the demo with a 3.0/8. How I Met Your Mother slipped a tenth to a 3.6, Mad Love, in its second week, dropped two-tenths to a 2.8 and Mike & Molly fell 16% to a 3.2 following a Two and a Half Men repeat. Hawaii Five-0 followed suit, down a tenth to a series-low 2.7.

Fox was third with a 2.8/7. House and The Chicago Code were each up a tenth to a 3.5 and 2.1, respectively.

NBC followed with a 1.5/4. All of its shows were flat vs. last week, with Chuck and Harry's Law each posting a 1.7 and The Cape a 1.2.

CW posted a 0.7/2 with adults 18-49. 90210 held steady in the demo at a 0.7 while Gossip Girl rose 13% to a 0.8 rating.