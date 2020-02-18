Primetime Ratings: 'Bachelor' Bounces Back on ABC

ABC took first place in Monday night's primetime ratings race. The network stayed steady at a 1.5 and a 7 share, in viewers 18-49 according to Nielsen overnights. NBC came in close second with a 1.0/5.

The Bachelor did the same as last week with a 1.8 as well as 'The Good Doctor' which received a 0.9. 'The Bachelor' aired from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

NBC received a 1.0 and a 5 share on the night. The finale of America's Got Talent: Champions grew 20% to a 1.2 rating, also from 8 to 10 p.m. Manifest grew a tenth of a point to a 0.7.

Fox came in third with a 0.9/4. 9-1-1: Lone Star led the network with a 1.2, up two tenths from the previous week. Prodigal Son stayed the same at a 0.7.

Next was CBS with a 0.6/3. The Neighborhood stayed the same at a 0.9 and Bob Hearts Abishola stayed at a 0.7. All Rise and Bull fell to a 0.6.

Univision came in with a 0.5/2 with its programming staying the same at 0.5. Telemundo received a 0.3/2.

The CW got 0.2/1 with All American receiving a 0.3 and Black Lightning was repeats.