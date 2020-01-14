Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelor’ Boosts ABC

ABC won Monday ratings, with The Bachelor pacing the network to a winning 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. The Bachelor had a 1.6 from 8 to 10 p.m, down 11% from its opener a week ago. The Good Doctor did a 0.8, down a tenth from its last new episode last month.

In second was NBC at 0.9/4. America’s Got Talent: The Champions fell 31% from its premiere to 0.9 and Manifest slid 22% to 0.7.

Univision rated a 0.5/2. CBS got a 0.4/2 and Fox a 0.4/1.

Univision had Ringo at 0.5 and Amor Eterno at 0.6, then El Dragon at 0.4, all three flat.

CBS and Fox were in reruns.

Telemundo scored a 0.3/1. Decisiones dropped a tenth to 0.2 and the season premiere of La Dona got a 0.3. El Senor de los Cielos posted a flat 0.4.

The CW got a 0.1/1 with repeats.