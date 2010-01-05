Primetime Ratings: 'Bachelor' and New 'Conveyor Belt of Love' Open Strong

FOX won Monday night with The Fiesta Bowl, followed by ABC with the premiere of The Bachelor and CBS with reruns.

The premiere of Conveyor Belt of Love came in second to Boise St. vs. TCU in the 10pm hour.

The Bachelor: On the Wings of Love from 8-10pm drew an average audience of 9.5 million viewers and a 3.3/8 in adults 18-49 and was up over its season premiere a year ago in both total viewers (9%) and Adults 18-49 (6%) and was its highest with young adults since April 2007 and was the 2nd most-watched opener of the show in 9 seasons. Outside of the Fiesta Bowl, it was number one with adults 18-34 for the night.

