Primetime Ratings: 'Awake' Has Soft Debut, But Best in Timeslot
NBC debuted its
new dual-reality drama Awake Thursday to just a 1.9 rating in the 18-49
demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The premiere was up 36% over what
The Firm -- the most recent timeslot occupant -- drew for its premiere
(although that was on a Sunday), and was up a tenth from Prime Suspect
(the timeslot's other casualty) drew last fall. The rest of NBC's lineup was
down, except for Parks & Recreation which was even at its series-low
1.7. 30 Rock, The Office and Up All Night fell a tenth
each to a 1.5, 2.5 and 1.7, respectively. NBC finished with a fourth-place 1.9
rating/5 share.
Fox's two hour American
Idol results show benefited from not having to go head-to-head with The
Big Bang Theory, growing 18% from last week's one-hour broadcast for a 5.3
rating, giving the network the easy victory.
CBS (2.1/6) still
managed second place, even though the majority of its lineup was in repeats.
New comedy iRob! -- airing its season finale -- suffered without the Big
Bang Theory's lead-in, dropping 12% from last week's series-low to a new
one at 2.6.
ABC (1.1/3) and
The CW (0.4/1) aired repeats.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.