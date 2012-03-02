Primetime Ratings: 'Awake' Has Soft Debut, But Best in Timeslot

NBC debuted its

new dual-reality drama Awake Thursday to just a 1.9 rating in the 18-49

demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The premiere was up 36% over what

The Firm -- the most recent timeslot occupant -- drew for its premiere

(although that was on a Sunday), and was up a tenth from Prime Suspect

(the timeslot's other casualty) drew last fall. The rest of NBC's lineup was

down, except for Parks & Recreation which was even at its series-low

1.7. 30 Rock, The Office and Up All Night fell a tenth

each to a 1.5, 2.5 and 1.7, respectively. NBC finished with a fourth-place 1.9

rating/5 share.

Fox's two hour American

Idol results show benefited from not having to go head-to-head with The

Big Bang Theory, growing 18% from last week's one-hour broadcast for a 5.3

rating, giving the network the easy victory.

CBS (2.1/6) still

managed second place, even though the majority of its lineup was in repeats.

New comedy iRob! -- airing its season finale -- suffered without the Big

Bang Theory's lead-in, dropping 12% from last week's series-low to a new

one at 2.6.

ABC (1.1/3) and

The CW (0.4/1) aired repeats.