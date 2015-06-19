Primetime Ratings: ‘Astronaut Wives Club’ Debuts Soft

ABC’s drama The Astronaut Wives Club premiered soft Thursday to a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

ABC finished in second—behind CBS, who aired repeats—with a 0.9 rating/4 share. The third season of ABC’s Mistresses debuted to 0.9, down 25% from last year’s premiere on a Monday.

NBC came in third with 0.8/3. Dateline rose 8% to 1.3 to tie its season high. Aquarius dipped 13% to a 0.7, tying a series low, and Hannibal was flat at 0.5.

The CW’s Beauty and the Beast was even with last week at 0.3. The CW pulled in a 0.2/1.

Fox did not release ratings for its coverage of the U.S. Open.