Primetime Ratings: 'Are You There, Chelsea?'Premiere Improves Time Slot

NBC debuted its

new Wednesday night comedy block, with the Chelsea Handler comedy, Are You

There, Chelsea? premiering to a 2.3 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. That was up 10% from the cancelled Free Agents debut in

September (the Free Agents premiere was at 10:30 p.m. after the finale of America's Got Talent, and its time-period debut was a 1.3). Its lead-in, Whitney -- debuting in a new time

slot -- drew a 2.1, up 11% from its last airing Dec. 8 in its previous Thursday

9:30 p.m. slot. Harry's Law returned up 17% percent to a 1.4 and Law

& Order:SVU was up a tenth to a

2.0. NBC finished with an overall 1.9 rating/5 share for third place.

ABC was able to

grab the Wednesday win with an overall 3.2/8. The Middle and Suburgatory

were both even with last week with a 3.0 and 2.9, respectively. Modern

Family, while still the night's highest-rated show, fell 11% to a 5.1,

followed by Happy Endings shedding a tenth to a 3.1. Revenge also

dropped a tenth to a 2.4 at 10 p.m.

CBS took second

place with an overall 2.3/6, airing the 38th Annual People's Choice Awards

from 9-11 p.m. The telecast was down

7% from last year for its lowest-rated ever (excluding the 2008 WGA strike year).

The CW premiered

the final season of One Tree Hill at 8 p.m. to a 0.9 A18-49 rating, and

1.2 in A18-34 (last season's premiere drew a 1.1 in A18-34 in Sept. 2010).

Fox aired a new

episode of Mobbed at 9 p.m. for a 1.3, up 8%, for a

fourth place 1.1/3.