Primetime Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Returns Down

NBC premiered the new season of America's Got Talent,

featuring the debut of new judges Mel B and Heidi Klum, on Tuesday for a 3.1 rating

with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

While the two-hour broadcast was up 29% from last year's

finale, it was down 16% from last year's premiere which featured Howard Stern's

debut and aired a month earlier. It also marked the lowest-rated premiere ever

for AGT. Earlier, The Voice fell 6% to a 3.0. NBC easily won the

night with an overall 3.1 rating/10 share.

Fox was in second as So You Think You Can Dance fell

16% to a 1.6.

CBS' Brooklyn DA fell 20% from last week's debut for

a 0.8 to tie ABC for third with a 0.9/3. ABC's Extreme Weight Loss was

down 17% from last week's debut to a 1.0.

The CW aired repeats.