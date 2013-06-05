Primetime Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Returns Down
NBC premiered the new season of America's Got Talent,
featuring the debut of new judges Mel B and Heidi Klum, on Tuesday for a 3.1 rating
with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
While the two-hour broadcast was up 29% from last year's
finale, it was down 16% from last year's premiere which featured Howard Stern's
debut and aired a month earlier. It also marked the lowest-rated premiere ever
for AGT. Earlier, The Voice fell 6% to a 3.0. NBC easily won the
night with an overall 3.1 rating/10 share.
Fox was in second as So You Think You Can Dance fell
16% to a 1.6.
CBS' Brooklyn DA fell 20% from last week's debut for
a 0.8 to tie ABC for third with a 0.9/3. ABC's Extreme Weight Loss was
down 17% from last week's debut to a 1.0.
The CW aired repeats.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.