Primetime Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Premieres Solid With Stern as Judge

NBC premiered America's

Got Talent with new judge Howard Stern on the panel for a 3.6 rating in the

18-49 demo, down 16% from last year's premiere when it was paired with The Voice but equal to last year's finale. Smash ended its freshman run with a 1.8, steady with last week. NBC

earned second place with an overall 3.0 rating/8 share, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers.

CBS aired a night of finales for first place with an overall

3.3/9. How I Met Your Mother aired

back-to-back episodes beginning at 8 p.m. to earn a a 3.4 and 3.8, up 15% from

last week and up over its finale last year. Two

and a Half Men ended its season even with last week at a 3.8. Mike & Molly's finale posted a 3.3,

up 6% from last week. Hawaii Five-0

grew 17% from last week to a 2.7, matching last year's finale rating.

ABC premiered a new season of The Bachelorette, which earned a 2.5, down two tenths from last

year to a new series-low premiere for the series. Dancing With the Stars was even at a 2.7. The network earned an

overall 2.5/7.

Fox's Bones also

aired its finale for a 1.9, even with last week. House improved a tenth to a 2.2. Fox ended with an overall 2.0/6.

The CW aired a pair of finales with Gossip Girl, which was up two tenths to a 0.6, and Hart of Dixie, which was steady at 0.6.

The network posted an overall 0.6/2.