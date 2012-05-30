PrimetimeRatings: 'America's Got Talent' Hits Early Season High

NBC

won Tuesday evening with an overall 2.3 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America's Got Talent hit an

early season high, posting a 3.7, up 12% from last week and a tenth higher than

this season's premiere.

ABC

was the only network to air a full lineup of original programming, taking third

place with a 1.3/4. The ABC finale of Cougar Town -- which moves to TBS

early next year -- was up 20% from last week's low to a 1.2. The 20/20

special The Jubilee Queen with Katie Couric drew a 1.3.

CBS

placed second with an overall 1.4/4, airing only a 48 Hours Mystery for

a 1.4.

The

CW debuted its first summer series, The Catalina, to just a 0.3 rating

and 994,000 viewers. The first season finale of L.A. Complex was up a tenth to a 0.3, helping the

network finish with a 0.3/1.

Fox's repeats

earned the network fourth place with a 1.0/3.