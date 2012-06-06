Primetime Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Gives NBC Edge over Fox

America's Got Talent gave NBC the ratings edge over Fox Tuesday to win the night; the network had an overall 2.2 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, driven by a 3.4 rating/11 share for the talent competition show. The audience tapered off for the season premiere of Love in the Wild, which earned a 1.6 rating/4 share, down 27% in the demo from last year's premiere.

Fox came in second with a 2.1 rating/6 share for the night with its second day premieres of its Gordon Ramsay cooking series. Hell's Kitchen garnered a 2.1 rating/7share, down 16% from last year's Tuesday premiere. Masterchef followed with a 2.1/6 in the 18-49 demo, up 11% from the previous year's Tuesday debut.

CBS, which aired repeats, and ABC tied for third place for the night, each with a 1.2/3 among adults 18-49. ABC's 20/20 special, Concert for the Queen: A Diamond Jubilee Special With Katie Couric, earned a 1.3/4 in the demo.

CW finished last with a 0.3/1.