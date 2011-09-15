Primetime Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Finale, Pair ofPremieres Lead to NBC Win
NBC edged out CBS
in the ratings Wednesday night with an overall 3.3 rating/9 share in the 18-49
demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The two-hour season finale of America's
Got Talent drew a 3.5, up 25% from last week but down 10% vs. last season's
finale. The premiere of the Will Arnett-Christina Applegate comedy Up All
Night drew a 3.7, becoming the highest-rated show of the night. At 10:30 p.m. the workplace comedy Free Agents
garnered a 2.1 rating. Both shows will debut in their regular timeslot next
week at 8 p.m. and 8:30
p.m., respectively.
CBS finished with
an overall 3.1/9. The premiere of Survivor: South Pacific drew a 3.4
from 8-9:30 p.m., down 15% from last fall for its lowest fall-debut ever. The
finale of Big Brother was even with both last week's episode and last year's finale, at 2.9.
The CW finished
with a 0.7/2. The premiere of the reality series H8R drew a 0.6, its
highest reality premiere since Hitched or Ditched. The 17th cycle debut
of America's Next Top Model drew a 0.9, down 31% from last fall's premiere.
ABC scored an
overall 1.4/4. Its 10 p.m. Primetime Nightline
series was down two tenths to a 1.2.
Fox earned an
overall 0.8/2. Buried Treasure was down 38% to a 0.8.
