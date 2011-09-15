Primetime Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Finale, Pair ofPremieres Lead to NBC Win

NBC edged out CBS

in the ratings Wednesday night with an overall 3.3 rating/9 share in the 18-49

demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The two-hour season finale of America's

Got Talent drew a 3.5, up 25% from last week but down 10% vs. last season's

finale. The premiere of the Will Arnett-Christina Applegate comedy Up All

Night drew a 3.7, becoming the highest-rated show of the night. At 10:30 p.m. the workplace comedy Free Agents

garnered a 2.1 rating. Both shows will debut in their regular timeslot next

week at 8 p.m. and 8:30

p.m., respectively.

CBS finished with

an overall 3.1/9. The premiere of Survivor: South Pacific drew a 3.4

from 8-9:30 p.m., down 15% from last fall for its lowest fall-debut ever. The

finale of Big Brother was even with both last week's episode and last year's finale, at 2.9.

The CW finished

with a 0.7/2. The premiere of the reality series H8R drew a 0.6, its

highest reality premiere since Hitched or Ditched. The 17th cycle debut

of America's Next Top Model drew a 0.9, down 31% from last fall's premiere.

ABC scored an

overall 1.4/4. Its 10 p.m. Primetime Nightline

series was down two tenths to a 1.2.

Fox earned an

overall 0.8/2. Buried Treasure was down 38% to a 0.8.