PrimetimeRatings: 'America's Got Talent' Falls 18% as NBC Takes Tuesday
NBC won the
ratings game Tuesday evening with an overall 2.8 rating/8 share in the 18-49
demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America's Got Talent,
which ran from 9-11 p.m., fell 18% from last
week to a 3.3. Earlier, the premiere of It's Worth What? drew a 1.8.
Fox came in second
with a 2.3/7. Hell's Kitchen drew the same 2.5 rating from Monday's
premiere while MasterChef rose another tenth from its last original to
a 2.2.
CBS came next with
a 1.4/4. 48 Hours Mystery drew a 1.2, even with its last airing two
weeks ago.
ABC, which had a
1.3/4, saw 101 Ways to Leave a Gameshow fall another tenth to a 1.5 and CombatHospital stay even at 0.8.
The CW finished
the night with an overall 0.2/1.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.