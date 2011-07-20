PrimetimeRatings: 'America's Got Talent' Falls 18% as NBC Takes Tuesday

NBC won the

ratings game Tuesday evening with an overall 2.8 rating/8 share in the 18-49

demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America's Got Talent,

which ran from 9-11 p.m., fell 18% from last

week to a 3.3. Earlier, the premiere of It's Worth What? drew a 1.8.

Fox came in second

with a 2.3/7. Hell's Kitchen drew the same 2.5 rating from Monday's

premiere while MasterChef rose another tenth from its last original to

a 2.2.

CBS came next with

a 1.4/4. 48 Hours Mystery drew a 1.2, even with its last airing two

weeks ago.

ABC, which had a

1.3/4, saw 101 Ways to Leave a Gameshow fall another tenth to a 1.5 and CombatHospital stay even at 0.8.

The CW finished

the night with an overall 0.2/1.