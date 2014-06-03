Primetime Ratings: ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Leads Night

NBC’s American Ninja Warrior averaged a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 Monday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, up 19% from last week’s season premiere. The rating came within one tenth of matching the show’s July 23, 2012 high. NBC finished second among the broadcasters with a 1.7 rating and 5 share.

Fox led the night with a 1.8/6. Masterchef drew a 1.7, up 21% from last week. Drama 24: Live Another Day was up 20% at 1.8.

ABC came in third with a 1.5/5. The Bachelorette was up one tenth from last Monday at 1.7. The season premiere of Mistresses drew a 1.2, even with last year’s series premiere.

CBS finished fourth at 1.1/4. Newsmagazine 48 Hours drew a 1.2, up 33% from last week.

The CW averaged a 0.4/1. Whose Line is it Anyway? was down one tenth from last week at 0.5. Beauty and the Beast doubled its rating from last week at 0.4. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, each show drew a 0.3.