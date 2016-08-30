Primetime Ratings: ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Leads NBC to Monday Win

NBC scored the top spot in primetime Monday with a 1.7 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. American Ninja Warrior slipped a tenth to a 1.9, while Running Wild with Bear Grylls rose 8% to a 1.4.

ABC followed with a 1.3/5. Bachelor in Paradise and Mistresses matched last week’s episodes with a 1.6 and 0.6, respectively.

Fox, which tied CBS’ repeats, came in third with a 0.7/3. So You Think You Can Dance was flat at 0.7.

The CW aired Supergirl repeats for a 0.3/1.