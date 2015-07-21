Primetime Ratings: ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Leads NBC to Monday Win

NBC pulled in a 1.7 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, to win Monday night.

American Ninja Warrior was the top show on the night with a 2.0, up 11% from last week. Running Wild with Bear Grylls was steady at a 1.2.

ABC finished in a close second at a 1.6/5. The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All earned a 1.9 and The Whispers matched last week’s 0.9.

Fox came in third with a 1.0/3. So You Think You Can Dance was flat at a 1.0.

The CW trailed with a 0.4/1. Penn & Teller: Fool Us was even at a 0.5. Whose Line Is It Anyway dipped 20% to a 0.4, while Cedric’s Barber Battle fell a tenth to a 0.2.

CBS aired repeats.