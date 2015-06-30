Primetime Ratings: ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ ‘The Island’ Rise as NBC Wins Monday

NBC led Monday night with an overall 1.6 rating/ 6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

American Ninja Warrior earned a 1.9, up 6% from last week and tied for the top show on the night. The Island jumped 10% to a 1.1.

ABC followed closely behind with a 1.5/5. The Bachelorette tied for the top spot with a 1.9. The Whispers earned a 0.8/3, down 20% from last week.

Fox garnered a 0.9/3. So You Think You Can Dance was even with a 0.9, tying a season low.

The CW earned a 0.2/1, with Cedric’s Barber Battle taking a 0.2.

CBS aired repeats.