Primetime Ratings: ‘American Music Awards’ Fall Hard on ABC

ABC’s American Music Awards rated a 2.4 in adults 18-49, down 31% from last year’s telecast. That led out of America’s Funniest Home Videos at 1.1, up 38%.

NBC rated a 5.0/15 share, according to Nielsen’s overnights, while CBS did a 2.2/7, ABC a 2.1/6 and Fox a 1.1/3.

Sunday Night Football rated a 5.6 on NBC, leading out of a 3.2 Football Night in America. The previous week’s SNF telecast scored a 6.0 and the pregame a 3.8.

CBS’ 60 Minutes started late coming out of football and measured a 2.1; last week’s, featuring a Donald Trump interview, did a 3.2. NCIS: Los Angeles fell 32% to 1.3, Madam Secretary slipped 27% to 0.8 and Elementary posted a flat 0.7.

Fox’s Bob’s Burgers did a flat 1.0 and The Simpsons a 1.3 (last week’s Simpsons rode an NFL lead-in to a 3.1). A second helping of Burgers did a 1.2 and Family Guy was up 8% to 1.3 before Last Man on Earth slid 18% to a 0.9.