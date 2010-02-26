Primetime Ratings: 'American Idol' Wins Again
American Idol's 2010 adults 18-49 ratings duel with the Winter
Olympics ended with another Idol win, with the next rematch
(presumably) in four more years.
Head to head from 8-9pm American Idol topped the Winter Olympics
with adults 18-49 with a 6.4 rating to a 4.4 rating. No other Thursday Idols
to compare with this season, but on a season to date basis American Idol
is down just 7%. Following Idol, Kitchen Nightmares 3.5 adults 18-49
rating was its second highest rating ever.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.