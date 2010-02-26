Primetime Ratings: 'American Idol' Wins Again

American Idol's 2010 adults 18-49 ratings duel with the Winter

Olympics ended with another Idol win, with the next rematch

(presumably) in four more years.

Head to head from 8-9pm American Idol topped the Winter Olympics

with adults 18-49 with a 6.4 rating to a 4.4 rating. No other Thursday Idols

to compare with this season, but on a season to date basis American Idol

is down just 7%. Following Idol, Kitchen Nightmares 3.5 adults 18-49

rating was its second highest rating ever.

To

