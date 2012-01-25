Primetime Ratings: 'American Idol' Repeat Pushes Fox to Win Night of SOTU Address
Fox won the ratings race on the night of the State of the
Union address Tuesday, pushed forward by a repeat of American Idol's third episode. The episode netted a 3.3 and reigned as the
highest-rated program of the night. The SOTU address at 9 p.m. earned a 1.8,
and the network ended with an overall 2.9 rating/7 share.
NBC, as one of the two nets with original programming
Tuesday, aired The Biggest Loser at 8
p.m., which was down 9% to a 2.1. The network led broadcast with its coverage
of the address, grabbing a 2.0; NBC continued analysis of the speech at 10:30
p.m., which posted a 1.2.
The CW, instead of carrying the
address, aired new series ReModeled
for a 0.4, up a tenth from its premiere last week. 90210 was also up a tenth to a 0.7. The network finished with a 0.5/1.
CBS was in third with its SOTU coverage at a 1.5 and an
overall 1.6/4.
ABC, in fourth, had its coverage earn a 1.4 and an overall
1.4/3, with its earlier Last Man Standing
repeats.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.