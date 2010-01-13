Primetime Ratings: 'American Idol' Premiere Steady Versus Last Year
Tuesday night's American Idol premiered to 29.8 million average viewers and an 11.7 adults 18-49 rating according to preliminary Nielsen numbers.
That's pretty much identical, though down just a touch from last year's preliminary numbers for American Idol's season premiere on Jan. 13, 2009 which averaged 30.1 million and an 11.8 rating with adults 18-49.
