Primetime Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Leads to ABC Win

ABC won the Wednesday ratings derby, with American Idol leading the net to a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, according to the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That topped the 0.9/4 put up by CBS.

American Idol fell 18% to 1.4 from 8 to 10 p.m. after Sunday’s season premiere and Whiskey Cavalier grew 29% to 0.9.

CBS had Survivor at a level 1.5 and two hours of The World’s Best up a tenth of a point at 0.6.

Fox got a 0.8/3 and NBC a 0.6/3.

On Fox, two episodes of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back both got a 0.8, down 27%.

On NBC, it was Chicago repeats.

Univision did a 0.5/2 with Mi Marido Tiene Mas Familia and Amar A Muerte both at 0.5.

Telemundo notched a 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.2/1. Riverdale got a 0.3 and All American a 0.2, both shows flat.