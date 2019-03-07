Primetime Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Leads to ABC Win
ABC won the Wednesday ratings derby, with American Idol leading the net to a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, according to the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That topped the 0.9/4 put up by CBS.
American Idol fell 18% to 1.4 from 8 to 10 p.m. after Sunday’s season premiere and Whiskey Cavalier grew 29% to 0.9.
CBS had Survivor at a level 1.5 and two hours of The World’s Best up a tenth of a point at 0.6.
Fox got a 0.8/3 and NBC a 0.6/3.
On Fox, two episodes of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back both got a 0.8, down 27%.
On NBC, it was Chicago repeats.
Univision did a 0.5/2 with Mi Marido Tiene Mas Familia and Amar A Muerte both at 0.5.
Telemundo notched a 0.4/2.
The CW rated a 0.2/1. Riverdale got a 0.3 and All American a 0.2, both shows flat.
