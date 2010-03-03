Primetime Ratings: 'American Idol' Leads Fox to Easy Win

American Idol lead Fox to an easy win on Tuesday night, while NBC’s heavily promoted premiere of Parenthood opened modestly, and likely disappointingly for NBC, with a 3.1 adults 18-49 rating and 8.1 million viewers. While Lost lost 13% of its adults 18-49 rating vs last week, dropping to a 4.0 adults 18-49 rating.

American Idol won Tuesday’s ratings race

easily, and stayed reasonably steady, down 5% in the adults 18-49

rating from the comparable episode last season (2/25/09) to an 8.6

adults 18-49 rating. For the American Idol haters keeping track at home, the show’s down 5% on a season to date basis in adults 18-49.

To read the full story from TV By the Numbers, click here.