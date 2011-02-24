Primetime Ratings: ‘American Idol' Helps Fox Dominate Wednesday

Led by American Idol, Fox was able to win big Wednesday in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Although this week's two-hour telecast was down 4% from last week, it still pulled in a 7.9 rating/21 share for the 8-10 p.m. slot.

The CW, which premiered two shows last night, garnered a 0.8/2 overall. The season debut of America's Next Top Model brought in a 1.1 in the key demo, while new reality weight loss show Shedding for the Wedding posted a lowly 0.5 for its series premiere.

CBS received a 3.0/8 for the night. Survivor: Redemption Island improved slightly from last week's premiere, posting a 3.3, with Criminal Minds following with a 3.4. In its second week, Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior dropped 24% to a 2.5.

For ABC, which had a 2.3/6 overall, The Middle (2.4) and Better With You (1.8) held steady. Modern Family slipped to a season-low 4.1 and Mr. Sunshine also dropped to a 2.4 in its third week. Off the Map rose 13% to a 1.7.

Rounding out the evening was NBC at 1.6/4 overall. Minute To Win It, which featured 127 Hours inspiration Aron Ralston, improved by 20% for a 1.2 for the 8-10 p.m. slot. Law and Order: SVU, which guest starred Real Housewives' Countess Luann De Lesseps, also improved to 2.5.