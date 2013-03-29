Primetime Ratings: 'American Idol' Falls to Series Low
Fox's American Idol fell another two tenths from last
Thursday to a 2.7 with adults 18-49, which is a series low for any episode of Idol,
according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The network aired back-to-back episodes
of Raising Hope, with the 9 p.m. airing drawing a 1.4, which was down a
tenth from its last episode on Feb. 26. The 9:30 p.m. season finale fell
another two tenths to a 1.2 and was also down 37% from last year's finale
(1.9).
Fox was in third in the demo with a 2.0 rating/6 share, but
was first in total viewers with 7.53 million.
ABC tied for first in the demo with CBS' coverage of the
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament with a 2.3/7 (due to the nature of live
sports, CBS' ratings are approximate).
Wife Swap declined 18% from last week's premiere to a
1.4, Grey's Anatomy fell 7% to a 2.8 and Scandal shed 4% to a
2.6.
The CW beat out NBC for fourth with a 0.9/3. The Vampire
Diaries was down a tenth in the net's targeted 18-34 demo to a 1.1,
while remaining even with 18-49s with a 1.2. Beauty and the Beast was
even with both demos with a 0.5 and 0.6, respectively.
NBC aired mostly repeats, except for the last two episodes
of 1600 Penn's season, to finish with a 0.8/2. Both episodes, at 8:30
and 9:30, drew a series-low 0.7, down 22% from last week.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.