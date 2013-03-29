Primetime Ratings: 'American Idol' Falls to Series Low

Fox's American Idol fell another two tenths from last

Thursday to a 2.7 with adults 18-49, which is a series low for any episode of Idol,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The network aired back-to-back episodes

of Raising Hope, with the 9 p.m. airing drawing a 1.4, which was down a

tenth from its last episode on Feb. 26. The 9:30 p.m. season finale fell

another two tenths to a 1.2 and was also down 37% from last year's finale

(1.9).

Fox was in third in the demo with a 2.0 rating/6 share, but

was first in total viewers with 7.53 million.

ABC tied for first in the demo with CBS' coverage of the

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament with a 2.3/7 (due to the nature of live

sports, CBS' ratings are approximate).

Wife Swap declined 18% from last week's premiere to a

1.4, Grey's Anatomy fell 7% to a 2.8 and Scandal shed 4% to a

2.6.

The CW beat out NBC for fourth with a 0.9/3. The Vampire

Diaries was down a tenth in the net's targeted 18-34 demo to a 1.1,

while remaining even with 18-49s with a 1.2. Beauty and the Beast was

even with both demos with a 0.5 and 0.6, respectively.

NBC aired mostly repeats, except for the last two episodes

of 1600 Penn's season, to finish with a 0.8/2. Both episodes, at 8:30

and 9:30, drew a series-low 0.7, down 22% from last week.