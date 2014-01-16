Primetime Ratings: 'American Idol' Falls to Premiere Low

Fox premiered the latest version of American Idol on Wednesday to a 4.7 rating with adults 18-49, the lowest debut in the show's 13-year history, according to Nielsen time-zone adjusted numbers.

The two-hour premiere, which featured the return of Jennifer Lopez and the debut of Harry Connick Jr. as judges, was down 22% from last year's premiere. Idol also dipped 12% among total viewers with 15.2 million.

Fox still easily led all the networks on Wednesday.

CBS took second on Wednesday with a 1.9/5. Criminal Minds returned even with its last original in December with a 2.4 and CSI was up 11% from its prior episode with a 2.0.

Facing much stiffer competition and airing in a new timeslot ahead of Modern Family, the third season premiere of ABC's Suburgatory was down 43% from last season's debut in October 2012. It's lead in The Middle was down 18% from last week. Modern Family dipped 9% to a 3.2 and Super Fun Night slid a tenth to a 1.6. Nashville returned from its midseason break down a tenth to a 1.3. ABC placed third with a 1.8/5.

In fourth was NBC with a 1.4/4. In its second week, Chicago P.D. shed 25% from its premiere to a 1.5. Earlier, Revolution dipped two tenths to a 1.3 and Law & Order: SVU fell 29% to a 1.5.

The CW rounded out the night with a 0.8/2. Arrow returned to a 0.9, down two tenths from its last episode, while Tomorrow People made its 2014 debut up a tenth to a 0.6. In the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Arrow hit a 0.7 and Tomorrow People drew a 0.4.