Primetime Ratings: 'American Idol' Down, But Still Dominates

Against mostly broadcast repeats and misfits, American Idol's "Idol Gives Back" special overwhelmed the competition, but was still down 16% from the comparable telecast last season (on 4/9/08), registering a 5.7 adults 18-49 rating.

CBS had just two original episodes on Wednesday, and both hit all time original episode lows. New Adventures of Old Christine fell 12% from last week to just a 1.5 adults 18-49 rating, and Accidentally On Purpose fell 16% from last week to a 1.6 rating.

