Primetime Ratings: 'American Idol' Down as Fox Holds Wednesday

Fox held onto the Wednesday night lead with an overall 4.7

rating/13 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, though American Idol fell 6% to a 4.7, a season

low.

ABC's new Don't Trust

the B---- in Apartment 23 shed 10% from its premiere last week to a 2.6.

Earlier, Suburgatory slipped a tenth

to a series-low 2.0 and Modern Family

was down 5% to a season-low 4.0. Revenge returned

from its last new episode on Feb. 29 down a tenth to a 2.3. The network was in

second with an overall 2.4/7.

NBC had a mixed night, landing in fourth with an overall 1.2/3. Betty

White's Off Their Rockers was up a

tenth to a 1.7 and Best Friends Forever remained

flat at 0.9. Rock Center With Brian

Williams grew two tenths to a 0.7. Law

& Order: SVU hit a new series low, falling 12% to a 1.5.

CBS' only new program of the night, Survivor, was steady at a 2.7. With repeats of Criminal Minds and CSI,

CBS earned a second-place 2.0/6.

The CW, with an overall 0.5/1, aired both a repeat and new

episode of America's Next Top Model,

which was up a tenth to a 0.6 at 9 p.m.