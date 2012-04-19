Primetime Ratings: 'American Idol' Down as Fox Holds Wednesday
Fox held onto the Wednesday night lead with an overall 4.7
rating/13 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, though American Idol fell 6% to a 4.7, a season
low.
ABC's new Don't Trust
the B---- in Apartment 23 shed 10% from its premiere last week to a 2.6.
Earlier, Suburgatory slipped a tenth
to a series-low 2.0 and Modern Family
was down 5% to a season-low 4.0. Revenge returned
from its last new episode on Feb. 29 down a tenth to a 2.3. The network was in
second with an overall 2.4/7.
NBC had a mixed night, landing in fourth with an overall 1.2/3. Betty
White's Off Their Rockers was up a
tenth to a 1.7 and Best Friends Forever remained
flat at 0.9. Rock Center With Brian
Williams grew two tenths to a 0.7. Law
& Order: SVU hit a new series low, falling 12% to a 1.5.
CBS' only new program of the night, Survivor, was steady at a 2.7. With repeats of Criminal Minds and CSI,
CBS earned a second-place 2.0/6.
The CW, with an overall 0.5/1, aired both a repeat and new
episode of America's Next Top Model,
which was up a tenth to a 0.6 at 9 p.m.
