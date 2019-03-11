Primetime Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Down But Still Paces ABC

ABC got the top score in Sunday ratings, with American Idol leading to a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. CBS, Fox and NBC all did a 0.7/3.

America’s Funniest Home Videos fell 18% to 0.9 on ABC, before American Idol dropped 24% from its premiere to 1.3 from 8 to 10 p.m. Shark Tank did a 0.8, down from the 1.1 and 1.0 a double run did last time out.

On CBS, 60 Minutes slid 20% to 0.8 and God Friended Me dropped 14% to 0.6. Special Aretha! A Grammy Celebration For the Queen of Soul rated a 0.6 from 9 to 11.

On Fox, comedy repeats led into The Simpsons down 11% at 0.8 and Bob’s Burgers at a flat 0.8. Family Guy grew 13% to 0.9 and a rerun followed.

NBC had an Ellen’s Game of Games rerun before World of Dance did a 0.9 from 8 to 10, down 10%. Drama Good Girls fell 14% to 0.6.

Telemundo rated a 0.4/2 and Univision got a 0.3/1.

The CW did a 0.2/1. Supergirl scored a 0.3 and Charmed a 0.2, both shows down a tenth of a point.