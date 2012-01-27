Primetime Ratings: 'American Idol' Down 5%; 'The Finder' Gets a Boost
American Idol again
led Fox to win Thursday night, leading the net to an overall 4.1 rating/11
share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Idol, however, was again bested by CBS' The Big Bang Theory in its first half
hour with a 4.8 vs. Big Bang's 5.4.
For its entire hour, American Idol (down 5%) matched
the CBS' comedy's 5.4. The Finder was boosted 32% from last
week to a 2.9.
CBS' ¡Rob!
continued to hold up well, staying flat at a 3.5. The network followed with
repeats of Person of Interest and The Mentalist to land in second place
with an overall 2.8/7. Big Bang's 5.4 rating was up 4% over last week.
NBC, in third at 1.4/4, aired two new episodes of 30 Rock at 8 and 9 p.m., with the first
remaining flat from last week at 1.6. The 9 p.m. episode saw a 19% bump to a
1.9. Parks and Recreation, sandwiched
between the two episodes of 30 Rock at
8:30 p.m., was down 11% to a 1.7. The Firm
was up a tenth to a scant 1.0.
The CW aired the movie The
Covenant for an overall 0.5/1.
ABC was in all repeats with a 1.2/3.
