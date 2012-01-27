Primetime Ratings: 'American Idol' Down 5%; 'The Finder' Gets a Boost

American Idol again

led Fox to win Thursday night, leading the net to an overall 4.1 rating/11

share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Idol, however, was again bested by CBS' The Big Bang Theory in its first half

hour with a 4.8 vs. Big Bang's 5.4.

For its entire hour, American Idol (down 5%) matched

the CBS' comedy's 5.4. The Finder was boosted 32% from last

week to a 2.9.

CBS' ¡Rob!

continued to hold up well, staying flat at a 3.5. The network followed with

repeats of Person of Interest and The Mentalist to land in second place

with an overall 2.8/7. Big Bang's 5.4 rating was up 4% over last week.

NBC, in third at 1.4/4, aired two new episodes of 30 Rock at 8 and 9 p.m., with the first

remaining flat from last week at 1.6. The 9 p.m. episode saw a 19% bump to a

1.9. Parks and Recreation, sandwiched

between the two episodes of 30 Rock at

8:30 p.m., was down 11% to a 1.7. The Firm

was up a tenth to a scant 1.0.

The CW aired the movie The

Covenant for an overall 0.5/1.

ABC was in all repeats with a 1.2/3.