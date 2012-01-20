Primetime Ratings: 'American Idol' Down 27% Over Last Year in Night Two

Updated 12:30 p.m. ET

With the second half of American Idol's premiere, Fox easily won Thursday night with an overall

3.9 rating/10 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. American Idol, however, was down 27%

from last year's Thursday night premiere to a 5.7. The Finder benefited from the Idol

lead-in, rising 29% from its premiere last week to a 2.2.

CBS' The Big Bang

Theory, airing its 100th episode, tied with the first half-hour of American Idol with a 5.2, down only a

tenth from last week. The second episode of new comedy ¡Rob!

was down 12% to a 3.6. Person of

Interest, hitting a series high, was up a tenth to a 3.3, while The Mentalist rose 7% to a 2.9. The net

was in second place with an overall 3.5/9.

ABC's lineup was down across the board, but landed in

third place with an overall 2.5/6. Wipeout,

opposite Idol, slipped 18% to a 1.8. Grey's Anatomy was down 11% to a 3.4,

while Private Practice fell 9% to a

2.1.

NBC's The Firm fell

again to just a 0.9, down a tenth from last week. 30 Rock was down 11% to a series-low 1.6, but Parks and Recreation as the sole survivor against Idol, was up a tenth to a 2.0. The Office was flat at its season-low 2.9, followed by Up All Night, down a tenth to a 1.9.The net finished with an overall 1.7/4.

The CW's The Vampire

Diaries was down just a tenth in both A18-34 and A18-49 to a 1.2 and 1.1,

respectively. The Secret Circle was

also down a tenth to a 0.7 in both demos. The network finished with an overall 0.9/2 in A18-49.