Primetime Ratings: 'American Idol' Dominates

Fox easily won the night as American Idol dominated. It's 8.5/23 with adults 18-49 between 8-10 p.m. outpaced the combined competition.

CBS's Wednesday comedy block suffered with The New Adventures of Old Christine down 26% from its last new episode and Gary Unmarried was down 17%. Criminal Minds fared much better, down only 3% from its last original outing. CSI:NY was down 9% as Law & Order: SVU gave it much more of a run for the money than The Jay Leno Show ever did, and NBC rose from the cellar to take third place for the night.

