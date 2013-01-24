Primetime Ratings: 'American Idol' Dips Slightly in Week Two

Wednesday's American Idol held mostly steady in week

two, losing just 10% from last week's premiere to a 5.4 rating with adults

18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Fox was easily able to win the

night.

ABC and CBS tied for second with an overall 2.4 rating (ABC

had a larger share, while CBS had more total viewers). For ABC, The Middle

rose 9% to a 2.5 and The Neighbors improved 6% to a 1.9. Modern

Family fell 5% to a season-low 4.1 and Suburgatory was even with

last week's 2.3. At 10 p.m., Nashville was down 11% to a 1.8.

After a repeat episode, CBS' Criminal Minds was up 3%

to a 3.0 and CSI rose 17% to a season-high 2.7.

The CW's Arrow was even with both 18-49s with a 1.1

and 18-34s at a 0.9. Supernatural was also even with 18-49s at 0.9 but

down a tenth with 18-34s to a 0.8. The CW again finished ahead of NBC with a

1.0/3.

NBC aired repeats for a 0.8/2.