Primetime Ratings: 'American Idol' Dips Slightly in Week Two
Wednesday's American Idol held mostly steady in week
two, losing just 10% from last week's premiere to a 5.4 rating with adults
18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Fox was easily able to win the
night.
ABC and CBS tied for second with an overall 2.4 rating (ABC
had a larger share, while CBS had more total viewers). For ABC, The Middle
rose 9% to a 2.5 and The Neighbors improved 6% to a 1.9. Modern
Family fell 5% to a season-low 4.1 and Suburgatory was even with
last week's 2.3. At 10 p.m., Nashville was down 11% to a 1.8.
After a repeat episode, CBS' Criminal Minds was up 3%
to a 3.0 and CSI rose 17% to a season-high 2.7.
The CW's Arrow was even with both 18-49s with a 1.1
and 18-34s at a 0.9. Supernatural was also even with 18-49s at 0.9 but
down a tenth with 18-34s to a 0.8. The CW again finished ahead of NBC with a
1.0/3.
NBC aired repeats for a 0.8/2.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.