Primetime Ratings: 'American Idol' Up Against CBS Repeats

Fox easily led Thursday night with the absence of much of

CBS' lineup, earning an overall 3.2 rating/ 9 share in the 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. American

Idol grew 8% from last week to a 4.2. Touch

was flat at a 2.3.

ABC's new series Scandal

grew 5% from its premiere last week to a 2.1, while Missing slipped a tenth to a 1.4. Scandal's lead-in Grey's Anatomy

was up a tenth to a 2.9. The network finished with an overall 2.1/6.

Even with a slate of mostly repeats, CBS nabbed second place

with an overall 2.4/7. The only original show of the night, Rules of Engagement, held up at a 2.7,

while its Big

Bang repeats at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. towered over NBC's competing comedy

originals.

NBC's full night of originals earned the network a fourth-place

1.3/4. The season finale of NBC's Up All

Night increased 25% to a 1.5. Earlier, Community

grew a tenth to a 1.4 and 30 Rock was

up 17% to a 1.4. The Office,

returning from its last new episode on March 15, dropped 13% to a 2.1. Awake remained flat at a paltry 0.9.

The CW aired all repeats for a 0.4/1.