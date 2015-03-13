Primetime Ratings: ‘American Crime’ Drops 30% From Premiere

In its second week, ABC’s new drama American Crime lost 30% from its premiere to fall to a 1.4 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Earlier, Grey’s Anatomy was down 13% to a 2.1, while Scandal fell 13% to a 2.6. ABC placed second on Thursday with an overall 2.0 rating/7 share.

CBS took the top spot with a 2.4/7. The Big Bang Theory was down 8%, while Odd Couple shed 13% to a 2.6. Mom, which recently picked up for a third season, improved a tenth to a 2.3. Elementary rose two tenths to led its 10 p.m. time slot with a 1.5 rating.

Fox was in third with a 1.7/6, as a two-hour American Idol fell 22% from last week.

NBC’s The Slap lost two tenths in its move to 10 p.m., finishing with a weak 0.6 rating, while Blacklist dipped a tenth but continued to remain fairly steady on its new night with a 1.7. Earlier, Dateline: The Real Blacklist drew a 0.8, which is what Slap posted last week at 8 p.m. NBC ended with a 1.0/3.

The CW returned The Vampire Dairies and Reign from a month off, rounding out the evening with a 0.5/2. Vampire Dairies was down a tenth with a 0.6, while Reign was steady with a 0.4.